Man Uses Spray-Painted Nintendo Duck Hunt Pistol in Robbery, Sheriff Deputies Say

York County Sheriff's Office

The protruding orange trigger on the painted over NES Zapper light gun should have been the first sign it was game over for the robbery suspect

There was no need to duck when this gun was brandished in a recent robbery, according to South Carolina deputies in the York County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say it turns out the recent robbery of local convenience store, Kwik Stop, was in fact done with a spray-painted Nintendo "Duck Hunt" game pistol.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, was taken into police custody soon after allegedly presenting the modified NES Zapper light gun in the heist, per WYFF News 4.

Deputies say the crime took place around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told authorities a man entered the store with a wig, hoodie and a mask and demanded cash from the register. He is said to have shown the clerk the apparent gun tucked into his waistband.

The "gun" now in the possession of law enforcement as evidence is clearly spray-painted, however the orange trigger seemed to have been missed by whoever was attempting to ingeniously modify it (see above).

"Duck Hunt" was launched in North America in October 1985, and the NES Zapper light gun accessory was essential to game play. The original you can see below.

1985 Nintendo NES Zapper (GETTY IMAGE)

Law enforcement say roughly $300 was stolen in the heist.

The suspect, Dalesandro, was apprehended soon after the robbery in the parking lot of a Dollar General store not too far from the crime scene.