Debra Messing Says NBC Execs Wanted Her to Have 'Big Boobs' on Will & Grace

Debra Messing is opening up about how the people behind "Will & Grace" allegedly wanted to change her appearance when the show first began.

While appearing at The Magic of Will & Grace at The Paley Center for Media panel on Monday, per People, the actress -- who starred as Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom -- claimed the creators of the show wanted her to "have big boobs," saying she was given padded inserts during her "very first fitting."

"The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger," Messing said. "I just wasn't a fan of like the whole idea of it."

The 54-year-old Emmy winner said she pushed back.

"I was like, 'You know what? I don't need that,'" she recalled. "And they're like, 'Well, it's the president of the network [saying this].' And I said, 'If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.'"

During an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2007, Messing said she filmed the pilot episode with the chicken cutlets. However, after the series was picked up, she refused to wear them again.

"I said, 'I don't want to wear these. I actually like the idea that she's completely flat-chested. I think there's comedy in that,'" she said at the time, per Vulture. "We shot three episodes, and then I was called to my executive producer's office, who sat me down and said, 'We got a call from the president of NBC, and he said, 'What happened to her boobs?' They were not happy. The show [was about] gay men, and I had to be the woman."

"They said, 'You have to wear them.' And I said, 'I won't.' I left it in their hands,'" she added. "The network eventually dropped the issue."