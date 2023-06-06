Susan Boyle Reveals She Suffered Stroke Which Affected Her Speech and Singing

Getty

She made the reveal after a triumphant return to Britain's Got Talent, where she soared during a show-stopping performance of "I Dreamed a Dream."

Susan Boyle made her big return to the show that started it all for her, "Britain's Got Talent," this week -- where she shared that she secretly suffered a stroke last year.

The 62-year-old singer, who first appeared on BGT 14 years ago back in 2009, appeared on this week's season finale to perform with the West End cast of "Les Miserables." She first sang her the song from the show that launched her to superstardom, "I Dreamed a Dream," before also performing "Do You Hear the People Sing?" with the entire ensemble.

Following the show-stopping number, Boyle shared how it felt to be back on the show and why this time was so special to her.

"It feels great. It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke," she revealed. "I have fought like crazy to get back on stage and I have done it."

Simon Cowell went on to call her return "unbelievable," saying the show owed her "so much."

"I knew you weren't well, but if anyone was gonna come back, you were gonna come back because we wouldn't be the same without you. You are amazing," he told her.

After the episode aired, Boyle took to Instagram as well to open up a bit more about her medical battle and BGT return.

"Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," she wrote. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'"

The comments on the post were filled with well-wishes from fans, who celebrated her recovery and praised her still-incredible voice.