Tallulah Willis Says Mom Demi Moore's Marriage to Ashton Kutcher Sent Her Into a 'Total Dumpster Fire'

Getty

Tallulah Willis is getting candid about how her mom Demi Moore's past marriage to Ashton Kutcher affected her.

During Monday's series premiere of the Fox reality show, "Stars on Mars," the fashion designer -- who is the daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis -- admitted that her mother's relationship with Kutcher was "really hard" on her, to the point that she's still dealing with the after-effects to this day.

Tallulah spoke about her mom's previous marriage after fellow "astronaut" Ronda Rousey -- who shares a 20-month-old daughter with husband Travis Browne -- asked what it was like for her growing up with A-list parents.

"I grew up in Idaho. And I knew my parents had this job that made them this thing, and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn't fully understand," Tallulah, 29, said.

Tallulah and Ronda's co-star, and fellow astronaut, Tinashe, shared her thoughts on Tallulah's upbringing in a confessional, noting that she was aware that the young star had "two extremely famous parents."

"Tallulah is the quintessential nepo baby," Tinashe said. "So, yeah, she should own it."

Meanwhile, Tallulah went on to bring up her mom's relationship with Ashton.

"It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton," she said in the habitat. "It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking."

"However, I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now, and I love my family," she shared.

Ronda applauded Tallulah's honesty in a confessional. "There's not a lot of people that deal with that," she said. "So, she's one of the ones I'm more concerned about and someone I'm thinking, 'Oh, my god. We need to make sure she's taken care of.'"

Demi, now 60, and Ashton, now 45, tied the knot in 2005. The former couple split in 2011, and subsequently filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

In addition to Tallulah, Demi welcomed daughters Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31, during her previous marriage to Bruce Willis.

Last year, the family announced that Bruce, 68, was suffering from aphasia. They later learned earlier this year that it was a feature of a larger neurological disorder, frontotemporal dementia.