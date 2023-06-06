Video: Marine Veteran Fights Off Apparent Robbery Attempt After Being Pepper Sprayed In Own Garage

ABC 7

A veteran from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps fought off two men who pepper sprayed him in his own garage in an apparent robbery attempt ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Sunday in Fullerton, California as a man and his wife returned home from a trip to Home Depot and church. After pulling into the garage and getting out of his Tesla -- which recorded the attack via its rear-view camera -- two men approached him and can be heard saying, "They hit your car."

That was an apparent distraction tactic, as one of them then pulled out a pepper canister and began spraying away.

One of the two would-be robbers began retreating almost immediately as nearby landscapers -- who the suspects apparently didn't see -- ran toward the victim's cries for help. The homeowner himself began to fight back as well, swatting at both attackers as the two men made a run for it.

"They approached my dad and said, 'Hey, someone hit your car. There's car damage.' You can hear it on the recording," the man's son said. "My dad was kind of confused because they came around him real quick. They peppered sprayed him all over. Thank God he had glasses, I think it gave him a little bit of the ability to fight back and he fought back hard."

Calling the 12:30pm attack "just super brazen," the man's son added, "They're not afraid of anything. I think they were caught off guard, the fact that someone that old would fight back."

The man's son went on to call the landscapers "heroes" for helping chase the suspects away. "They didn't realize there were more guys here. And they just boned out," he added.