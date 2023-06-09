90210 Writer Confirms Tori Spelling's Father Created Virginity Plot

Getty

"I remember very clearly when he said ... Donna should be a virgin," revealed writer Charles Rosin.

Tori Spelling had her suspicions confirmed that her father, Aaron Spelling, was responsible for her character on "Beverly Hills, 90210" being a virgin.

On her podcast, "9021OMG," Spelling chatted with her co-host and co-star Jennie Garth and show writer/producer Charles Rosin, specifically about the character's virginity-- which Spelling "always suspected" was her father's doing. Tori's father, Aaron was a producer on the show.

"I remember very clearly when he said to me, you know, that Donna should be a virgin," revealed Rosin. "And it was like, 'Yes, absolutely she should.'"

Getty

Rosin added that the writers room was on board with the idea, even though Aaron had suggested it first.

"I never knew where it came from," added Spelling. "I always suspected, and people say, like, 'He kept his daughter virgin.'"

"Beverly Hills 90210" aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. The original cast had a short-lived reboot of the show, "BH90210," in 2019. Aaron Spelling passed away in 2006 after a stroke.