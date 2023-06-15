Tourist Dead After Man Allegedly Assaults, Pushes Two Women Into Ravine Near Sleeping Beauty Castle

File Photo/Getty

One woman tried to stop the man from allegedly assaulting her friend, before they were both reportedly pushed and fell nearly 165 feet into a ravine near the German castle which served as inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

An American man has been arrested after he allegedly lured two women away from other tourists and then assaulted them near the famed Neuschwanstein castle -- which served as the inspiration for the "Sleeping Beauty" castle in the Disney classic -- on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old suspect, who has not yet been named, allegedly met the two women -- also unnamed, ages 21 and 22 -- close to the Marienbrücke, a bridge which offers panoramic views of Neuschwanstein. According to police (via The Guardian), the three of them went "over a trail path to a viewing point, where he then physically attacked the 21-year-old."

Authorities allege that the man choked and pushed the 21-year-old's friend when she tried to intervene, then attempted to sexually assault the other woman, before pushing her down the same slope. She reportedly fell nearly 165 feet, landing near her friend.

The two were airlifted from the ravine and taken to a hospital; the 21-year-old woman died overnight, while the other remains hospitalized.

The suspect, meanwhile, left the scene but was apprehended soon after the attack. Video from the area shows police leading a man wearing a baseball hat, jeans and a t-shirt from the area in handcuffs.