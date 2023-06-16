Samuel L. Jackson Asks Why Marvel Hasn't Sent Him to Wakanda Yet

Getty

The MCU star believes his Nick Fury should be in every Marvel movie and wonders why he hasn't been to Wakanda yet

Samuel L. Jackson's career has spanned decades and dozens of iconic roles, but there's one place that the actor is trying to get to -- Wakanda!

While on the red carpet for the new Marvel show "Secret Invasion," Jackson spoke to ET about his next goal in the MCU.

"If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on," revealed Jackson.

Getty / Disney

Despite 15 years of Marvel movies, Jackson still wonders why he hasn't been in a "Black Panther" film.

"I'm still trying to figure out why I've never been to Wakanda," added the actor. "They didn't ask me to go, but I'm still trying to get there. I need a ticket."

Jackson also fondly noted that it "feels like I've been playing him forever."