Aaron Taylor Johnson Is Kraven The Hunter In First Trailer For Sony's Spider-Man Universe Film

Sony Pictures

The red-band trailer and ab-filled poster have been released for Sony's first R-rated Marvel movie.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his amazing abs steal the spotlight in the first trailer and poster for "Kraven: The Hunter."

The movie is the latest from Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a universe which so far includes "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "Morbius" -- none of which have actually featured Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

So far, Sony has been building its own universe separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe of out Spidey's villains ... and Kraven continues that trend.

"Kraven: The Hunter" is the first of Sony's Marvel films to come with an R-rating, something they really play up in the bloody footage above.

In the sneak peek, viewers see a younger version of the titular bad guy and his brother Alexi on a safari with their father, played by Russell Crowe. During their hunt, Kraven gets mauled by a lion, whose blood seemingly transforms him into a mutant who can communicate with animals.

Though he's a villain in the comics, he's presented as a a bit of an anti-hero here -- starting out as a vigilante who takes out the "evil" his father "puts into the world." He's pretty brutal with his tactics though, slashing throats, biting off noses and using an animal trap to kill someone.

The trailer does promise, however, "Villains aren't born, they're made."

The footage also includes Johnson finally wearing the character's trademark costume, before teasing his brother Alexi's transformation into The Rhino, another Spidey baddie.