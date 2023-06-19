Young Red Sox Fan Has Meltdown After Brother Throws Foul Ball Back onto Field

Twitter

Both children broke down in tears once they realized what the younger one had done ... but the story has a happy ending.

Spending Father's Day at America's Most Beloved Ballpark is a dream for any Red Sox fan, but for the Mulligan family, it was a day marked with some serious tears as well.

During the first game of the Red Sox vs. Yankees double header on Sunday at Fenway Park, little Charlie Mulligan was tossed a foul ball from another fan in the crowd. But his family's excitement was soon gone when Charlie threw the ball back onto the field.

Once Charlie realized what he had done, both he and his older brother, Jack, broke down into tears.

The whole ordeal was televised by NESN, with one of the commenters exclaiming, "Little bro ruined the moment. Little bro threw the ball back, oh no!"

There was a happy ending, however. Shortly after the dual-breakdown, some signed baseballs and jerseys were sent up to the boys in the stands.

"He was very excited to get the ball, but so excited that he made a nice throw out to left field," said the boys' father Pat after the game. "His brother was a little upset, but we're recovering and everyone is being so nice."

"Our friend Mike there is the one who gave us the ball, so we're awfully grateful to everybody for being so nice," he added, giving a shoutout to the other man in the stands who passed the original ball back to them.

"It’s a lot of fun every time we come and he loves baseball, and we love this place. Thanks for being so nice to us," added Pat.

Following Friday's game and the two on Sunday, the Red Sox swept the Yankees in the three-game series; they'll face off against the Minnesota Twins this afternoon.