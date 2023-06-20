Zoey 102 Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears and the PCA Crew Reunite for a Wedding

Paramount+

The Paramount+ movie -- which comes over 15 years following the Zoey 101 series finale -- finds Spears, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders and more original cast members reprising their roles from the Nickelodeon hit.

Zoey Brooks and the PCA crew are back!

On Tuesday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated Zoey 101 sequel film, Zoey 102 -- and it looks like it's going to be a total blast.

The movie -- which comes over 15 years following the Zoey 101 finale -- follows Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears), Chase (Sean Flynn) and their high school friends as they reunite for Logan (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn's (Erin Sanders) wedding.

The trailer reveals that Zoey and Chase didn't end up together after their time at Pacific Coast Academy, but the former is still hung up on her ex. However, the clip teases an epic reunion between the pair, while also hinting that the high school sweethearts will possibly rekindle their romance.

In typical PCA fashion, the trailer also shows Zoey and the gang getting into some wild and hilarious situations, including Chase even being lifted up Dirty Dancing-style in a bar, before he's ungracefully dropped on the ground.

The synopsis for Zoey 102, per Paramount+, reads, "Over a decade after the iconic series ended, ZOEY 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven't heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they're getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party."

Other stars from the original series who are returning to reprise their roles include Christoper Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

While the majority of the OG cast is returning for Zoey 102, there are a few cast members who won't be appearing in the reunion film, including Paul Butcher, who played Zoey's brother Dustin, Victoria Justice, who was a main cast member after joining the show in its second season, or Alexa Nikolas, who recently had a bit of a social media battle with Spears over her 2022 book, "Things I Should Have Said."

In January, Paramount+ announced that production was currently underway in North Carolina for Zoey 102. Spears expressed her excitement over the project at the time.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," she said. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Though Dan Schneider -- who Nickelodeon parted ways with in 2018 following misconduct allegations, which he partly denied -- was credited as having created the original series in Paramount+'s release, he's not named as having any other involvement.

Zoey 101 aired for four seasons from 2005 until 2008 and ended shortly after Spears revealed her pregnancy at the age of 16. In her book, she claimed the end of the show had nothing to with her baby news, though.

"I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet," she explained. "I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done."'