Zoey 101 Star Slams 'Toxic' Jamie Lynn Spears for 'Straight Up Lying' About Her In New Book

Alamy

Jamie Lynn, bizarrely, liked the scathing post.

Britney Spears isn't the only one who is taking issue with Jamie Lynn Spears' new book, "Things I Should Have Said."

In a scathing post on Instagram, Jamie's former "Zoey 101" costar Alexa Nikolas accused her of "straight up lying" about their issues on the set in the book, after alleged excerpts from the memoir were shared on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the book, Jamie Lynn supposedly blamed their issues on Alexa feeling "left out" when Spears and Kristin Herrera became close on set. She claimed that late into filming the first season, rumors about her began to spread accusing her of being "mean or bitchy," rumors she was told came from Alexa. She does caveat the account by saying she also felt "a few people on the set" were trying to cause drama between the two actresses -- and said someone could have been "feeding her lies that instigated the problems we experienced."

"I began to suspect that she was interested in having me thrown off the show in the hopes they could make Alexa the star," she added -- before saying her sister actually confronted Alexa at one point, telling Nikolas she "wouldn't keep jobs if she continued to treat people" the way she allegedly treated Jamie Lynn. Alexa left the show after the second season and later spoke out about being bullied on set -- with Jamie writing that "her claims seemed designed to garner attention once her fame had waned."

After getting "a lot of messages" about the book, Alexa responded on Instagram.

"I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there. I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy," wrote Alexa.

Alexa Nikolas breaks down in tears after not being invited to the #Zoey101 reunion, says the potential reboot is ‘triggering childhood trauma.’



Nikolas played ‘Nicole Bristow’ from Season 1-2 before being fired over ‘constant off-screen fights’ with Jamie Lynn Spears. pic.twitter.com/HSptbXkyOD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2019 @PopCrave

"To be honest, it took her a while. I'm guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her," Nikolas continued. "I unfollowed her shortly after because I felt that the whole Britney Spears family situation was deeply saddening and once again I felt Jamie was being fake. Her reaching out all of a sudden felt insecure."

"Fast forward to a few days ago, she reaches out to me asking if she could send me a 'gift' ... which I thought was super bizarre after hearing the day before her sister unfollowed her," Alexa then claimed. "I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolutely nothing to do with it."

She went on to call it a "typical move" for the "bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying." Alexa claimed she responded to Jamie's message writing, "Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me."

"She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that," Alexa continued. "It's sad to see someone not change after all these years."

"Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened. I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12 year old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her," Alexa concluded. "You are way better off without her. You don't need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better. And that's the truth on that. I don't mind saying all the things I should say for free."