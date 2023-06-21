Celeb Chef Says 'F--k Vegans,' Bans Them From Restaurant

Facebook

"Sadly All Vegans are now banned from FYRE (for mental health reasons). We thank you for your understanding. Xx," the restaurant's Facebook posted

Celebrity chef John "Johnnie" Mountain has banned vegans from dining at his Fyre restaurant in Perth, Western Australia after a bad review.

Mountain rose to stardom on BBC's Great British Menu and has owned multiple restaurants over the years. After his TV career, the chef moved from the UK to Australia where he opened Fyre.

And while he reportedly went Down Under to lead a "calmer" life, his fiery response to a diner's online comments has set the internet ablaze -- and with a restaurant named Fyre it only seemed inevitable (no relation to the epic failure that was Fyre Festival, or their cheese sandwiches).

Thanks for your negative review… please feel free to share your s..tty experience and I look forward to not seeing you again. How very childish.

Speaking with The West Australian, Mountain explained: "A young girl reached out to me and said she was coming to the restaurant… and asked if there were vegan options."

"It was my only shortfall ... I said I would accommodate her, I said we had gnocchi, vegetables ... and that was that."

But ... Mountain admitted he had "forgotten" about the promise: "Saturday came around and sadly I'd forgotten ... I had a private party I had to cater for."

Following the mishap, the diner left a review on Facebook: "I think it's incredibly important nowadays that restaurants can accommodate everyone and to not be able to have actual plant-based meals shows your shortcomings as a chef."

She also warned that Fyre may not last for long in the area without accommodations for varied diets.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

"Thanks for your negative review ... please feel free to share your s..tty experience and I look forward to not seeing you again. How very childish. You and all your vegan mates can all go and enjoy your dishes in another venue. You are now banned," Mountain replied.

The official Facebook for Fyre then informed customers: "Sadly All Vegans are now banned from FYRE (for mental health reasons). We thank you for your understanding. Xx."

Mountain also shared a screenshot of the post along with the note: "Yep. I'm done. #vegan #not #pleasegoelsewhere #veganfreezone #nomorevegans."

Following the announcement, the chef and his restaurant have been overwhelmed with negative reviews -- while others have defended the restaurant.

"F--k vegans seriously ... I'm done," Mountain told The West Australian. "At the end of the day, it's not what I want to do, they can f--k off."

"It's not a vegan restaurant ... if they want vegan food, they can go to a vegan restaurant," he continued. "The rebuttal, and attitude (of vegans) is the reason for the ban ... they are piling on trying to ruin my restaurant."