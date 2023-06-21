Chilling Footage Shows Woman Who 'Pretended' to Be CPS Officer Touching Child: Police

Norwood Police Department/FOX 19

The woman allegedly told police she had "been drinking since I woke up that morning" and only wanted to "scare the parent" with her behavior.

An Ohio woman seen in video speaking with and touching a 4-year-old boy -- who the parents allege was trying to lure him to her car before pretending to be from Child Protective Services -- has been arrested.

44-year-old Lisa Nacrelli was booked Monday morning on a charge of Criminal Child Enticement following an incident that occurred over the weekend in Norwood, Ohio. On Tuesday, she was also charged with burglary and impersonating an officer.

According to mom Jaimie Spradlin, dad Tim and security footage from their home, Nacrelli approached their son while he played in their front yard. In the video, she can be seen running her fingers through his hair and putting her arm around the child, as Jaimie tended to her baby inside the house.

After a few minutes, the child can be seen telling Nacrelli, "You wait right here a minute. I have my mom," before going inside to get her. The woman didn't leave and instead waited for him to return, puffing on an e-cigarette while standing in the driveway. When Jaimie did step outside, Nacrelli said her name was Lisa and claimed to be from CPS, per local authorities. According to the Spradlins, Jaimie agreed to show the woman around their home, before she departed.

After looking into the woman, the family learned she was not from the agency and was an apparent impostor, per WCPO. The Norwood Police Department confirmed she was arrested two days after the incident.

According to a signed, hand-written affidavit (via FOX19), Nacrelli said she "had been drinking since I woke up that morning" and saw "a young child that I felt wasn't being supervised" while walking home from a trip to Kroger for more beer. "In an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS," she added.

According to FOX19, police say she flashed a fraudulent child protective services badge.

The boy's parents, meanwhile, believe she had other motives.

"Your intention was clearly to take my son, to convince him to walk down the street with you to this house," said Jaimie, who claimed the woman "told my son that she has a black vehicle and that there's a really pretty car seat in it for him." The child's parents also claimed she asked him to go with her three different times.

Dad Tim Spradlin said he only saw what happened when watching the footage back later, describing Nacrelli's actions as "just rubbing my child" for 3-4 minutes. "We taught him Stranger Danger. He put his hands up and said I have to talk to my mom," he added while speaking with FOX19.

"It creeps us out a little bit, it's gut-wrenching," he also told WCPO, while his wife added, "I'm absolutely sick to my stomach."

Nacrelli appeared in court on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea, shaking her head as the prosecution read the allegations against her. Her attorney advised her not to speak during the hearing and reportedly said her behavior could have been the result of a mental health episode.

Her bond was set to 10% of $10,000, meaning she could be released after paying $1,000. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's inmate search, she's still being held at Hamilton County Jail.