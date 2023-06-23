Family Members of OceanGate Victims Speak Out on Tragedy: 'United In Grief'

Getty / AP

The family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old Suleman said they could "find comfort in the belief that they passed on to the next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand, father and son."

The families of the five victims who died in the OceanGate submersible tragedy are opening up about their shared loss.

On Thursday, the Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the worst: the company's CEO and sub pilot Stockton Rush, as well as passengers Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, adventurer and billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic enthusiast and diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet all died aboard the vessel.

In a heartbreaking statement to Glasgow Live, the Dawood family said they were in mourning following the loss of the father-son duo.

"In this unfathomable tragedy, we try to find solace in the enduring legacy of humility and humanity that they have left behind and find comfort in the belief that they passed on to the next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand, father and son," they wrote.

"The relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold; they were each other's greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them," the statement continued. "This unwavering curiosity built the foundation for a close friendship between the two and inspired those around them to develop a similar passion for learning."

They added the two "embodied valuable lessons on the pursuit of knowledge, exploration of the unknown, and bonds of familial friendship." The two are survived by Christine Dawood -- Shahzada's wife and Suleman's mother -- and Alina -- Shahzada's daughter and Suleman's sister.

Harding's family and company Action Aviation released a statement to People regarding his death, saying they were "united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones" on the Titan.

"Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply," the statement continued. "To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a Living Legend."

"He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer — whatever the terrain — who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure," it went on. "What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it's that we lost him doing what he loved."

"He will leave a gap in our lives that can never be filled. "We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts," the statement concluded. "On behalf of the Harding family and Action Aviation, we would like to politely request privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Remembered by his family as "one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history," a statement from Nargeolet's loved ones said, "When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work."

"But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humor and how much he loved his family," they added. "We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives."

While Stockton Rush's family hasn't released a statement, his company OceanGate did on Thursday, announcing the loss of their CEO and the other passengers. Rush's wife, Wendy, currently serves as Director of Communications and Expedition Team Member for the company.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the statement read.

"This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission," the continued. "We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families."