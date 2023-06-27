Mattel COO Flew to 'Barbie' Set to Argue with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Over Scene

Margot Robbie also opened up about being cast in the titular role, spoke about potential sequels to the Greta Gerwig film and promised, "We're in on the joke. This isn't a Barbie puff piece."

The upcoming Barbie movie -- starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig -- will mark the first movie release from Mattel's film division, and it's now been revealed that the toy brand's president had to step in once during production.

In a new TIME article detailing the making of the film, Richard Dickson, COO and president of Mattel, said he traveled to London set of the movie to confront Gerwig and Robbie -- who also serves as an EP -- over his disapproval of a scene that he considered to be off-brand for the company.

However, Dickson said Gerwig and Robbie later swayed him on the scene after they performed it on set.

"When you look on the page, the nuance isn’t there, the delivery isn’t there," Robbie told TIME. Neither Dickson or Robbie shared details about the scene in question, however.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the article, Robbie also reflected on being the Mattel execs' first choice to play the famous doll in the film.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said he asked Robbie Brenner, the first EP of Mattel Films, who she wanted to star as Barbie in the movie, sharing that Brenner also chose Robbie.

"She's very funny, she's deep, she’s a fantastic actress, and she does look like …. She's beautiful," Brenner said.

While she admitted that she was honored to be the first choice, Robbie said it was important to her that there were many different Barbies in the film, not just her.

"If [Mattel] hadn't made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film," she told TIME. "I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'"

The Oscar nominee also addressed the ongoing discussion about whether to not the film can be considered a "feminist movie." While the TIME writer said Brenner and other Mattel executives described the Barbie as "not a feminist movie," Robbie appeared surprised.

"Who said that?" she asked, before sighing. "It's not that it is or it isn't. It's a movie. It's a movie that's got so much in it."

Robbie then stressed, "We're in on the joke. This isn't a Barbie puff piece."

It's safe to say Barbie is a highly-anticipated film, and the movie is predicted to earn $55 to $85 million on its opening weekend. And while Robbie revealed there have been "conversations" regarding a potential sequel, nothing has yet been made official.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," Robbie said. "But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

Robbie graced the TIME cover alongside her Barbie co-stars Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp. The ladies -- along with Gerwig -- also opened up to TIME about the film. Read the full article, here.

Barbie -- which hits theaters July 21 -- also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of Mattel. The cast also Includes Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera and more.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.