Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Are Barbie Girls In New Barbie World Music Video

The two rappers sampled Aqua's classic track in their song for the new highly anticipated Barbie movie's soundtrack.

Nicki Minaj is bringing the Barbz to Barbie Land!

The veteran rapper teamed up with newcomer Ice Spice for a brand new single for the upcoming Barbie movie. The song, Barbie World, samples Aqua's iconic track Barbie Girl -- while the new video shows the rappers living out their best lives as Barbie dolls.

The video starts off with two girls playing with Nicki and Ice Spice-inspired dolls, before the song launches into overdrive as the pair rap inside the Dreamhouse and jet ski through the sky.

Ice Spice ditched her iconic ginger 'do for a pink look for the music video, during which Minaj also momentarily rocks pink locks. The video also shows Ice Spice cruising in a pink convertible, Minaj acting as the monolith Barbie from the film's teaser trailer, and the two relaxing poolside.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie features Margot Robbie in the titular role, alongside Ryan Gosling as one of the many Kens. The movie also stars Simu Liu ... as well as Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Alexandra Shipp as different versions of the main doll.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," reads the official synopsis for the film, which seemingly finds Robbie and Gosling's characters leave Barbie Land behind to visit the "real world."

The movie also stars Will Farrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan and so many more -- see who they're all playing in the gallery below of all their character posters.

The movie opens July 21, 2023.