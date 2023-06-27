Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer Shows Maci and Ryan 'Getting Along,' Wedding Prep & Pole Dancing

MTV

The new season will show the women experience"mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns."

The first look at Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is here!

The trailer shows the moms as they navigate new parts of their lives, like new homes, weddings ... and even pole dancing!

According to MTV, in this season, "the Moms are tackling lingering emotional wounds, relationships and fears in order to start anew...they experience some of the most challenging moments yet in their parenting experiences, including mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns."

In the footage, both Ashley and Jade are planning their upcoming weddings, Briana appears to be considering reviving things with ex Devoin Austin, Catelynn and Tyler have a therapy session about daughter Carly -- who they put up for adoption and recently reunited with -- and, most shockingly of all, Maci says she and ex Ryan Edwards are "getting along."

But, as MTV teases, "things get more difficult" for the latter duo after "Ryan's divorce and a slip in his sobriety." Maci, the network adds, starts to attend Al-Anon and deals with a "medical crisis" of her own.

The new season premieres July 19 on MTV, with new episodes each Wednesday.