Car Flips During Wild 'Road Rage' Incident Caught on Camera, Before Driver Emerges with Knife: Cops

7NEWS Australia

"Bet he regrets that," said one witness as the crash occurred right in front of their eyes.

A man in Victoria, Australia is behind bars following what police are calling an "alleged road rage" incident -- one which allegedly ended with one of the vehicles flipping over, before the driver pulled a knife on the other driver.

Video from 7NEWS Australia shows the wild crash unfold, as a Holden Astra is seen careening into a sedan on the Princes Freeway earlier this week. Victoria police say they received reports about the Astra "driving erratically and tailing" the other vehicle.

"It's alleged the Astra rammed the sedan, causing the Astra to roll," added police -- as the footage shows the larger vehicle rolling onto the sedan's hood and roof, before flipping over entirely.

In the video, one of the people recording the incident from inside their own car can be heard saying, "Bet he regrets that."

"The driver of the Astra allegedly got out of his vehicle armed with a knife," added police, as the driver of the other car is seen running from him in the video. Authorities confirmed "members of the public managed to separate the pair until police arrived."

Miraculously, nobody was physically injured, say cops -- and the Astra driver was arrested at the scene.

The driver, 50, was later charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drive in a manner dangerous, careless driving, criminal damage, unlawful assault, assault with a weapon and possess controlled weapon.