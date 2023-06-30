Alan Arkin Dead at 89: See Celebrity Tributes to the Oscar-Winning Actor

Getty

Following the Oscar and Tony Award-winner's death, he was remembered by colleagues as a "lovely person," "kind and generous soul" and simply "the best".

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony released a statement to People, saying: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

He was married to third wife Suzanne Newlander at the time of his death.

An actor with a storied career, Arkin won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and had a total of four nominations under his belt. He is also more recently known for starring alongside Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method, though he didn't return for the show's third and final season. He also won a Tony award for the 1963 play Enter Laughing.

Arkin got his start in the Second City comedy troupe, around the same time he began appearing on Broadway and in film. Throughout his lifetime, he went on to star in over 100 titles; he also directed theater, scoring a Tony nom for The Sunshine Boys. Some of his biggest projects include Wait Until Dark, Catch-22, Glengarry Glen Ross, Edward Scissorhands and Argo; most recently he also appeared in Netflix's Spenser Confidential and did voice work for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

After his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to share their own tributes for the beloved actor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin. Such a lovely person- of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me he will always be ‘Schmendrick’ my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns pic.twitter.com/uiIlQJhcqJ — Mia Farrow🌻🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2023 @MiaFarrow

I love this man so much. The favorite of all my movie dads and so brilliant,

inspiring and kind for so long. ♥️♥️ https://t.co/IK44X85oDQ — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) June 30, 2023 @nlyonne

This one hurts—losing Alan. After appearing on The Muppet Show we became affectionate pen-pals. An extraordinary, undefinable talent & unique human-being-mensch. Alan would hate maudlin things being said about him.Okay, Alan. I'll stop. But if you don't hear from me, I blame you — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) June 30, 2023 @TheFrankOzJam

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him - and getting a laugh out of him - is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023 @PaulReiser

Alan Arkin was so talented with astounding range. He could do it all and he did. And brilliantly. Watching him over the years taught me so much about acting. Talent like this is rare indeed.

Rest in Peace Alan Arkin. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 30, 2023 @EllenBarkin

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023 @pattonoswalt

“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023 @johncusack

#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023 @IJasonAlexander

This makes me sad. Truly, one of my favorite actors. Heart, guts, intelligence, humor, and deep empathy. He had it all. I’m sorry I never got a chance to work with him or know him. https://t.co/eMb7JsXFHW — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) June 30, 2023 @ansonmount

I got to briefly work with Alan about 12 years ago, but got to know his son Adam a little and then had the pleasure to spend a few years working with his granddaughter, Molly, on Grace and Frankie.

They are truly a lovely family and my thoughts are with them today. https://t.co/AXd12rHXOV — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) June 30, 2023 @EmbryEthan

I know we all die but some how I thought he’d live forever . RIP Mr. Alan Arkin https://t.co/SDJEXsfPqg — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 30, 2023 @thesherylralph

When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer "Which kind is Alan Arkin?" and that shut them up. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2023 @MJMcKean