Alan Arkin Dead at 89: See Celebrity Tributes to the Oscar-Winning Actor

Following the Oscar and Tony Award-winner's death, he was remembered by colleagues as a "lovely person," "kind and generous soul" and simply "the best".

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony released a statement to People, saying: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

He was married to third wife Suzanne Newlander at the time of his death.

An actor with a storied career, Arkin won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and had a total of four nominations under his belt. He is also more recently known for starring alongside Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method, though he didn't return for the show's third and final season. He also won a Tony award for the 1963 play Enter Laughing.

Arkin got his start in the Second City comedy troupe, around the same time he began appearing on Broadway and in film. Throughout his lifetime, he went on to star in over 100 titles; he also directed theater, scoring a Tony nom for The Sunshine Boys. Some of his biggest projects include Wait Until Dark, Catch-22, Glengarry Glen Ross, Edward Scissorhands and Argo; most recently he also appeared in Netflix's Spenser Confidential and did voice work for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

After his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to share their own tributes for the beloved actor.

