Celebrities Blast SCOTUS for Decisions on Student Loans and LGBTQ Protections

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"I mean this with all my heart; please go f--- yourselves SCOTUS," tweeted Josh Gad, while Andy Cohen wrote, "Legalizing discrimination. Incredible."

The U.S. Supreme Court made not one, but two controversial, conservative-led rulings regarding LBGTQ rights and student loans on Friday -- and it's safe to say many in Hollywood and beyond are angry with the decisions.

Earlier Friday morning, SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 conservative majority that a Christian graphic designer from Colorado, Lorie Smith, can, under the First Amendment, refuse to work with same-sex couples for wedding websites. The decision is considered a major setback for LBGTQ rights, with many expressing concerns on how it will result in businesses across the country discriminating against customers from the gay community and possibly beyond.

Not long after the first ruling, the Supreme Court, in another 6-3 vote, then blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would have helped over 40 million Americans, with SCOTUS ruling Biden's plan is unconstitutional.

Following the two rulings, celebrities, politicians, famous figures and more took to Twitter to slam the Supreme Court.

Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, like many, noted that SCOTUS siding with Smith came on the last day of Pride Month.

"Legalizing discrimination. Incredible," he wrote, before later writing alongside a tweet regarding the ruling, "HAPPY PRIDE."

Meanwhile, Drag Race star, Kandy Muse, tweeted, "I hope any business owner that wants to kick me out for being gay knows how to fight, cause I'm destroying your store on the way out."

"This court really finds a new way to be historically unique assholes every day," wrote Josh Gad, before referencing the Supreme Court's decision from Thursday, in which it voted to end affirmation action in college admissions.

"Same week: Whites mustn't be discriminated against at Harvard; Gays must be discriminated by those who wish to," he added. "I mean this with all my heart; please go f--- yourselves SCOTUS."

The White Lotus star, Natasha Rothwell, tweeted, "This court must be stopped."

On the other side of the aisle, Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo, agreed with the Supreme Court's decision to block Biden's student loan forgiveness program, writing, "Give me one good reason why anybody should pay off your student loans."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.