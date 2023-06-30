Celebrities Blast SCOTUS for Decisions on Student Loans and LGBTQ Protections

Getty

"I mean this with all my heart; please go f--- yourselves SCOTUS," tweeted Josh Gad, while Andy Cohen wrote, "Legalizing discrimination. Incredible."

The U.S. Supreme Court made not one, but two controversial, conservative-led rulings regarding LBGTQ rights and student loans on Friday -- and it's safe to say many in Hollywood and beyond are angry with the decisions.

Earlier Friday morning, SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 conservative majority that a Christian graphic designer from Colorado, Lorie Smith, can, under the First Amendment, refuse to work with same-sex couples for wedding websites. The decision is considered a major setback for LBGTQ rights, with many expressing concerns on how it will result in businesses across the country discriminating against customers from the gay community and possibly beyond.

Not long after the first ruling, the Supreme Court, in another 6-3 vote, then blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would have helped over 40 million Americans, with SCOTUS ruling Biden's plan is unconstitutional.

Unthinkable.



This fight isn’t over. I’ll have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon. https://t.co/wGBuwBySB7 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023 @POTUS

Following the two rulings, celebrities, politicians, famous figures and more took to Twitter to slam the Supreme Court.

Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, like many, noted that SCOTUS siding with Smith came on the last day of Pride Month.

"Legalizing discrimination. Incredible," he wrote, before later writing alongside a tweet regarding the ruling, "HAPPY PRIDE."

Meanwhile, Drag Race star, Kandy Muse, tweeted, "I hope any business owner that wants to kick me out for being gay knows how to fight, cause I'm destroying your store on the way out."

"This court really finds a new way to be historically unique assholes every day," wrote Josh Gad, before referencing the Supreme Court's decision from Thursday, in which it voted to end affirmation action in college admissions.

"Same week: Whites mustn't be discriminated against at Harvard; Gays must be discriminated by those who wish to," he added. "I mean this with all my heart; please go f--- yourselves SCOTUS."

The White Lotus star, Natasha Rothwell, tweeted, "This court must be stopped."

On the other side of the aisle, Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo, agreed with the Supreme Court's decision to block Biden's student loan forgiveness program, writing, "Give me one good reason why anybody should pay off your student loans."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

I hope any business owner that wants to kick me out for being gay knows how to fight, cause I'm destroying your store on the way out 🥰💕 — THE BAD GUY (@TheKandyMuse) June 30, 2023 @TheKandyMuse

This court really finds a new way to be historically unique assholes every day https://t.co/tOJ43t7ZX0 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2023 @joshgad

This is our #SCOTUS

Empowering the Christian Right to discriminate against a marginalized grp of ppl while NOT economically empowering those seeking educat’n

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt (from @AP) https://t.co/A8HK4cdB6k — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) June 30, 2023 @AllCharisma

She warned you… but she wasn’t likable enough for you. How do you like her now? Nice work. https://t.co/a6ZpeaCfdk — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) June 30, 2023 @wcruz73

The Justice’s words are chilling. None of us should stand for a ruling that makes anyone feel less than equal. Unacceptable. Under the law, and of course under God’s eyes, we are all equal and must be treated as such. https://t.co/NlNm5pLfZX — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 30, 2023 @mariashriver

Dear Chief Justice Roberts: You have meddled with the primal forces of nature. And we won’t have it! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 30, 2023 @perlmutations

I’m sorry. In America, your right to exercise your religion doesn’t give you a right to discriminate.



If your business is open to the public, you don’t retain some license to discriminate based on religious belief. Religious bigotry is still bigotry.



SCOTUS should be ashamed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2023 @GeorgeTakei

Just imagine if your “religious beliefs” told you couldn’t serve an interracial couple, because that violates God’s designs. That was the argument that failed in Loving v. Virginia 60 years ago, yet this SCOTUS gives religious intolerance a foothold here. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2023 @GeorgeTakei

This week, #SCOTUS struck down the ability to ameliorate the currency of racism, legalized discrimination against the LGBTQ community, and blocked access to debt relief for millions. Real people. Real lives. Real consequences. Elections matter at every level, every year. Let’s… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 30, 2023 @staceyabrams