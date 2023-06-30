Mama June's Kids Suspicious She's Trying to Buy Their Love Amid Family Feud (Exclusive)

WEtv

"Mama bringing us gifts – I'm a little sus about that," says Alana while on a therapy weekend with her siblings and her sometimes-MIA mother.

Mama June Shannon and daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Jessica Shannon went on a therapy weekend to work on their relationship -- but it wasn't long until the girls all started to doubt their mom's intentions.

In an exclusive clip from tonight's new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the three young women discussed their concerns while their mother primped in another room during the getaway.

For Jessica, she felt one of the only reasons June agreed to therapy was to "bring us close together so we're all in her wedding," after they were invited to their mom's second ceremony with husband Justin Stroud.

While Pumpkin thought her sisters were opening up a bit in their sessions with Dr. Ish, she pushed them both to go even further -- saying they weren't taking advantage of the situation as much as they should.

"Yeah, but you know me and Jesse have never been the one to sit there and spill our feelings to Mama," said Alana, explaining why she hadn't been as forthcoming with her feelings.

"That's the whole point of this thing," Pumpkin shot back. "You need to, because remember what [Dr. Ish] said -– he said we're all fine on the outside, but in the inside there is stuff bothering us and it is."

In a confessional, Pumpkin said she felt like Alana was "starting to shut down" and worried that if she didn't open up about her feelings more, Alana and June "may not have a relationship" at all in the future.

Eventually, June emerged from her bedroom with presents in hand -- telling the girls she'd make up for her tardiness by "bringing gifts."

"You're not supposed to be buying our love," said Lauryn, before opening her bag to find a wooden pumpkin inside. Though she smiled and seemed appreciative in the moment, she shared her true feelings about the gift in a confessional.

"For her to give me a present, I don't really care for -– I need you to work on our relationship and really work on what matters and what you've messed up, rather than buying me something thinking I'm just gonna get over it," she said, before adding, "But I mean, I am gonna keep that pumpkin because it is cute."

June then gave Jessica some jam and Alana a nice candle, worth $65.

"Mama bringing us gifts – I'm a little sus about that because you're like, 'Oh, I'm here, I'm handing gifts out, so y'all gotta love me and y'all gotta show me that you care about me for five minutes because I'm handing gifts out,'" Alana said in a confessional. "That's how I feel like it's coming off right now."