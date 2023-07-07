Jennifer Garner Reportedly Returning as Elektra In Deadpool 3

Everett Collection

Pump up the Evanescence, because Deadpool 3 is reportedly bringing Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios back to life.

Deadpool 3 will clearly be bridging the gap between the Marvel movies made at 20th Century Fox and the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- something made even more apparent by a new casting reveal.

According the The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as Elektra from both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck and its spinoff (named after her character) focusing on Garner's assassin.

Neither Garner nor Marvel have commented on the report.

The upcoming film will be the first time Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth appears in the MCU-proper, as the first two films were made at Fox. Daredevil was also a Fox property previously, as were the X-Men and The Fantastic Four.

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, which will also be the first R-rated MCU movie to date. Other returning stars include Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna -- who all appeared in the first two Deadpool movies.

So far, no word on whether Josh Brolin or Zazie Beetz will be back after debuting in the second film.

No MCU characters have been confirmed for the movie either, but seeing as how the film marks Deadpool's entry to this separate universe, it's pretty much a given there will be some major multiverse crossover going on here.

Could Affleck also return as Daredevil/Matt Murdoch? Or will Garner avoid sharing the screen with her real-life ex-husband and possibly cross paths with the MCU version of the character, played by Charlie Cox, who started on a Netflix series before appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk?