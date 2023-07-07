Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Reportedly Both Returning to RHONJ Despite Epic Feud

With filming reportedly set to begin on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 14 next month, both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are expected to return, along with the rest of the current cast.

It would seem that the seemingly insurmountable feud between brother and sister (and sister-in-law) is not enough to shake the core cast of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." According to People, both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are expected to return.

The outlet says that both women have been extended offers to return to the show, along with the rest of the Season 13 cast, which includes Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Margaret Josephs. Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider have been asked back as "friends," per The Daily Mail.

The offers at this time are verbal, though, as contracts have reportedly not yet been received. How that will fly after Teresa and Melissa both suggested at one time or another they were ready to be done remains to be seen. Filming for Season 14 is reportedly set to begin next month.

Despite how ugly things got between Teresa and Melissa, as well as their respective husbands Luis Ruelas and Teresa's brother Joe Gorga, the drama was great news for Bravo. The dramatic reunion finale set a new ratings record for the network with 3 million viewers, per People.

The one-two punch of "RHONJ" and "Vanderpump Rules" suddenly had Bravo's reailty lineup in the cultural zeitgeist perhaps more than it has been since the "Real Housewives" was a fresh concept seemingly inspired by ABC's then-smash hit "Desperate Housewives."

This latest season of "RHONJ" featured the buildup to Teresa's wedding to Luis, which was filled with growing tension between the family members. The culmination came in the finale as Melissa and Joe opted not to even go to the nuptials after feeling disrespected over and over again by things like Teresa not asking Melissa to be a bridesmaid.

Things hit a crescendo when Melissa learned that Teresa and Luis met with Joe behind her back to tell him about rumors they'd heard that Melissa had cheated on him. She denied the accusation and never forgave the couple.

Ultimately, the family that fights together on reality television generates boffo ratings on reality television and can negotiate bigger contracts -- or something like that. Certainly Bravo has incentive to keep this train(wreck) running just as it is. And it's not like this family hasn't been at one another's throats for years.

This time, though, it did start to feel different, much like the latest cheating scandal on "Pump Rules." That cast has been rife with infidelity for a decade now, but the so-called "Scandoval" somehow rocked the nation and created more enmity between the cast than ever before -- with again uncertainty if the show could go on.

But, like "RHONJ" is reportedly about to do, the "Pump Rules" cast is mostly reunited and currently filming their own Season 11. Only Raquel Leviss is an unknown at this point after she checked herself into a mental health clinic after she cheated on her best friend Ariana Madix with the latter's longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

As for "RHONJ," rumors had begun to fly even before Part 3 of its epic reunion aired that the show was taking a break for retooling and recasting. Andy Cohen put those rumors to bed, though, saying the show always paused -- and in this case, considering how contentious the reunion was, a breather was definitely the right move.

Now, it looks as if recasting won't be necessary. Instead, fans can look forward to an almost guaranteed unhealthy amount of drama the moment any of those four individuals -- Teresa, Melissa, Joe and Luis -- share the screen.