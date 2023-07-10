Renee Rapp Exiting Sex Lives of College Girls During Season 3

The actress, who plays Leighton on the series, will still appear in the upcoming season but will not be a series regular.

Is Leighton leaving Essex College?

TooFab has confirmed that Reneé Rapp will no longer be a series regular on Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls and will only appear in a handful of episodes as a recurring character.

According to Deadline, who first broke the news, the actress will "depart the show" after her limited appearances.

Rapp later posted a statement to Twitter in which she didn't totally confirm her exit, but thanked Max for the opportunity she was given by starring on the show.

"College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later - it's given me y'all and this community. thank you mindy, justin and everyone at Max for believing in me," she wrote.

"A lot of queer work gets belittled -- but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too," she continued. "She's such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn't be half the person I am without her and y'all. I love that bitch more than you know. I'm so excited for this season and I can't wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls."

MAX renewed the show for a third season back in December 2022, shortly after the release of Season 2 in November. When the renewal was announced, the streamer said the show "has been a top Max Original, with last week's release day setting a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021."

The series was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble and follows four college students attending a fictitious New England university. The first two seasons both took place during their freshman year.

The show also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott.