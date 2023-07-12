Gabrielle Union Defends Wearing Thongs After Troll Said She Was Old Enough to Be a 'Grandma'

Instagram/Getty

Gabrielle Union is not taking any criticism on her bikini posts.

The actress appeared on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, where she discussed criticism she's received for posting revealing photos on Instagram.

"Somebody said, 'You're old enough to be somebody's grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?" she shared. "I'm like, 'First of all, they're not just swimsuits. They are thongs."

The actress made it clear that she is not going to stop wearing thongs anytime soon, possibly even in death.

"And you're gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off," added the Bring It On star. "And I might just wear a bikini in the casket."