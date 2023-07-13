Pat McAfee Cracks Kendall Jenner 'Starting Five' Joke at ESPYs 2023

Getty

Kim Kardashian made a similar jab when she wore a t-shirt reading "Kendall's Starting Five"

Kendall Jenner was the subject of a popular NBA joke at the 2023 ESPYs on Wednesday night, involving her all-star lineup of ex-boyfriends.

Sports analyst Pat McAfee hilariously name dropped The Kardashians star during the ceremony -- a moment you can watch below:

"Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year" pic.twitter.com/0xjjR7Klpe — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 13, 2023 @cjzero

"Kendall Jenner's Starting Five would win the NBA championship every single year," joked McAfee. "You know it, you know it."

"If they're in the bubble your ass is getting smoked," he said playfully.

The Starting Five in this case is referring to Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Devin Brooker, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.