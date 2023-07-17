Rachel Zegler Has Message to Fans About 'Nonsensical' Snow White Casting Discourse

Getty

Zegler also shared some adorable childhood throwback pictures of herself dressed as Snow White ... as Halle Bailey chimed in

Rachel Zegler doesn't want to be involved in any of the "nonsensical" and toxic online discourse about her casting in Snow White.

The 22-year-old actress took to Twitter to share a message for her fans on Saturday. "extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting," wrote Zegler. "i really, truly do not want to see it."

"so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what," added the actress, who also shared some adorable pictures of herself dressed as the princess (see below).

Twitter

The post came after Daily Mail published photos from on set of the film featuring a truly diverse cast -- Zegler was not seen, with a stand-in taking her place.

Halle Bailey, who recently also received racist backlash for her casting as Ariel in Little Mermaid, showed her support for Zegler on Twitter.

"we love you so much ❤️truly the perfect princess," she said in a quote retweet.

extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.



i really, truly do not want to see it.



so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023 @rachelzegler

Snow White will hit the big screen in a live-action adaptation, set to premiere on March 22, 2024. Disney put together an all-star team for the film, including Greta Gerwig, who penned the script alongside The Girl on the Train writer Erin Cressida Wilson.

Meanwhile, La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are working on brand new songs for the film. Gal Gadot is also set to play the Evil Queen.

"Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me," Rachel said earlier this year of her role. "You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries…"