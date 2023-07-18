Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Proud to be Positive Role Model for Coparenting with an Ex (Exclusive)

Instagram

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star also opens up about how "tough" it was to see Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge navigate their daughter Maya's health issues before undergoing open heart surgery this year.

Of all the coparenting relationships on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the one between Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton seems to be one of, if not the, strongest.

The two share daughter Ryder, 6, and have remained pretty close since splitting. While Cheyenne and husband Zach Davis expanded her family with son Ace, Wharton and Taylor Selfridge added to their brood with daughters, Maya and Mila -- and they all seem to actually get along.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Someone wrote me the other day and it really stuck with me," Floyd told TooFab ahead of the new season of the MTV reality show. Sharing what the fan told her, Cheyenne said, "As hard as coparenting can be and as hard as sharing can be, you've really showed the positive side to it."

"This is why I do it, when people can gravitate towards and find points to relate to and say, 'Let me take this to my own coparenting situation,' it makes me feel like I'm doing this and show it for a reason," she continued.

Floyd went on to say that the strong bond between both families is "genuine," promising it's not just for show.

"A lot of people ask us, is it the same way off the cameras as it is on the camera and it is," she added. "We still shoot the s--- together. All the same things happen and I think that's the best part about it!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And they're there for one another when things get rough, too.

On the new season of Teen Mom, viewers will see how Cheyenne and Zach came to Cory and Taylor's aid after their newborn daughter Maya was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease. The child underwent open heart surgery earlier this year.

"I think for as long as I've known Cory now, this past season was the roughest I've ever seen him. His whole demeanor changed, his personality, his energy when he walked in and Zach and I were worried," confessed Cheyenne.

"It was hard to watch. You couldn't ignore it, so we had to constantly check in and ask direct questions about his mental health," she continued, adding that it was "really tough to see him and Taylor go through such a rough period."

She added that the new season will probably be "hard" for Wharton to watch back, as it shows him "in such a negative place" amid his daughter's health battle. Though Cheyenne noted that Maya was thankfully out of the hospital now, Cory revealed in June that she does still have one additional surgery planned.

Wharton also recently spoke about how to successfully coparent on Instagram, sharing, "you have to put your personal pride aside, and do what’s best for your child. REPEAT put your PRIDE ASIDE 🗣️"

"It's not always going to be easy but remind yourself that you want what's best for your child," he wrote alongside a photo of both families together. "I can't stand when parents talk bad about the other parent in front of a child that only brings negative energy into the situation & and confusion for the kid. But trust me I get it we are all human and it's not easy at all."