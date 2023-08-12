10 of the Wildest Architectural Digest Home Tours Ever

YouTube

"Vagina tunnels," ketamine trip-inspired art and vintage Disneyland memorabilia, these stars have it all!

For many celebrities, the sky's the limit when it comes to designing their dream home. And because money is no object, these stars tend to go all out with the help of their creative design team. From a massive ball pit to a disco room, celebs get the chance to fulfill their wildest interior decorating dreams -- and fans get to catch a glimpse of it all thanks to Architectural Digest. Over the past few years, AD has taken viewers inside the most over-the-top homes belonging to the rich and famous…and things have gotten kind of wild!

Here's what went down in these Architectural Digest home tours…

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend recently welcomed viewers into their Beverly Hills mansion, where they showed off some of their home's wildest features. The couple have a full piano bar, complete with a chandelier that’s etched with John’s lyrics. They even have a giant tree in their great room and personal movie theater. Their dining room also features a piece of art, inspired by one of Chrissy's "therapeutic ketamine"" trips.

Of course, their children's rooms were also over-the-top, with their daughter Luna’s room including a full slide and a ball pit. Meanwhile, their son Miles has a safari-themed room, complete with a Jeep-inspired bunk, a reading cave, and a rock-climbing wall.

Cara Delevingne calls her Los Angeles home an “adult playhouse" -- and it certainly has some wild features. On the tame side of things, the home includes a huge red-and-white ball pit as well as a “costume cupboard” for playing dress-up, a bathroom dedicated to David Bowie and a poker room inspired by David Lynch.

On the NSFW side of things, Cara has her own "P---y Palace," which features a stripper pole, swing and mirrored ceiling. And on top of that, Cara also has a secret passageway which she calls the "vagina tunnel" where guests enter through a “vulval soft sculpture” and end up crawling out of a washing machine door.

3. Debby Ryan & Josh Dun

Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots rocker Josh Dun created their dream abode in Ohio, putting their personality into every detail of their whimsical treehouse-themed home. It's the art that truly stands out, with their atrium complete with a massive mushroom mural. The couple additionally have some unique sculptures, like a bust of Dwayne Johnson in their living room.

Debby and Josh also admit to being fans of "things that look like other things" so they have quite a few fun features, like a stool that looks like corn, a rug that looks like moss, a table that looks like stalactites and a chandelier that looks like a UFO.

RuPaul's massive and colorful Beverly Hills mansion has everything you could ever need, including a disco room! The space, reserved especially for dance parties, includes 26 disco balls hanging from the ceiling and features a gallery wall of RuPaul’s favorite performers. He also has a "dining pavilion," inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's film, "Boom." The abode, of course, includes a giant walk-in closet which is home to all of his drag archives.

Beyond the spectacular rooms, RuPaul's home is also filled with unique memorabilia -- from a lighting fixture that once belonged to Yves Saint Laurent to a wooden sewing box that was previously owned by Ann Margaret.

Zedd's $16 million mansion in Los Angeles is all about open space but has everything the DJ could ever need. The house, which features a moat at its entrance, was built around a massive tree that sits inside the home's entryway. The abode is filled with unique features, including four built-in hibachi grills in the kitchen and a full Skittles machine. Zedd even has a "Costco room" which is packed to the brim with all his household necessities. In fact, there are so many rooms in the house that Zedd actually got lost and walked into the wrong room in the middle of the tour!

In 2020, Dita Von Teese showed off her 1927 English Tudor home that she had recently given a maximalist makeover. Every inch of Dita's home is filled with something special, from the living room to her "woman cave" to the pool house that she converted into a British pub. Her living room is filled with various pieces of taxidermy, including a monkey and a full-sized tiger wearing a crown. Among the other vintage and antique items that she has on display, she showed off her feather collection as well as Bettie Page's model release paperwork from 1952.

Sheryl Crow's Nashville home may seem pretty typical at first, but it's the things she has on her property that make her home truly wild. When she moved from the country closer to the city, she decided she wanted to stay true to her roots -- so she built a functioning barn on her property that includes an entire saloon. Sheryl also has a recording studio on the second level of the barn but when she’s looking for inspiration, she heads to her chapel which she bought online! The old school chapel was then transported to her by truck and while it took a lot of renovations, it now is home to her collection of vintage memorabilia.

In 2019, Lenny Kravitz welcomed viewers to his Brazilian farm compound which spans over 1,000-acres. The former coffee plantation is now used to grow organic produce and is home to cows, horses and monkeys. Since purchasing the property, Lenny has renovated many of the existing structures, turning one in a four-bedroom guest house and another into a full-sized gym. The compound also includes a pool, a large barbecue area and an entire soccer field.

Naomi Campbell may call her home in Kenya a "villa" but it's more like a hotel! The open-air abode is right on the coast of the Indian Ocean and allows for guests to feel as if they're outdoors no matter where they are. The massive property features four pools and plenty of spaces for entertaining guests -- from poolside lounging to formal dining to a separate breakfast area under a Makuti roof. Of course, Naomi also has her own private spot on the beach.