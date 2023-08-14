Robin Williams' Son Zak Shares Tribute for 9th Anniversary of His Passing

Getty

Robin Williams passed away 9 years ago this week, and his son paid tribute to the late comedian.

Zak Williams took to Instagram to share a sweet post honoring his father.

"Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices," wrote Zak.

"These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU," he added. "Love you so much!

Williams died by suicide on August 11th, 2014.

The legendary actor's children also posted on his birthday to honor his legacy.

"Was remembering how much I used to love that look you'd give," he wrote for his birthday, July 21st. "That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous. Miss you and love you forever!"

His daughter Zelda also posted a picture of him picketing, noting that he would be supporting the current Hollywood strike if he was still with us.

"Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always," she wrote.