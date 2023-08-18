Police Release Video Of Shirtless Man In Connection With Rachel Morin Murder

Harford County's Sheriff's Office

The topless male is seen leaving a residence carrying his clothes in darkness with law enforcement saying he may have been involved in other violent crimes

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released video footage of a male they believe has a connection to the brutal homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin.

In the doorbell camera footage shared by law enforcement, a shirtless man is seen leaving a residence in darkness, carrying his clothes in his arms. There appears to be someone inside the house, who closes the door after he leaves.

The Sheriff's Office posted the clip to social media, with the note that they are "requesting assistance in identifying the below depicted individual in relation to the homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin, which occurred on August 5, 2023."

"Rachel was brutally murdered while walking on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air, Harford County, Maryland," their post continued. "The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’ 09’’ 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of hispanic decent."

"This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed," they added. "This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states."

They asked: "Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org."

Law enforcement did not say what they believe the man's connection to the case is.