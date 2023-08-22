Justin Timberlake Subject of Benicio Del Toro's Investigation in 'Reptile' Trailer

Netflix

Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen, this time as a murder suspect who is being investigated by Benicio Del Toro.

The trailer for Netflix's Reptile just dropped, which shows Del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols, who is out to solve the murder of a young woman.

The trailer opens with a close-up of Del Toro, who reveals that the case he's working on is "a real nightmare."

Timberlake plays Will, the boyfriend of the victim, a real estate agent. Will is just one of four murder suspects that is being investigated by Del Toro.

This thriller also features Alicia Silverstone as Nichols' wife, Judy, who appears to help her husband in solving the case. This is their first time on the big screen together since 1997's Excess Baggage, where Del Toro played Silverstone's kidnapper.

Del Toro spoke to Netflix about the film, where he revealed that he "liked the unpredictability" of Reptile's storyline. "There were a couple of what I like to call 'Oh, shit' moments that also compelled me to get involved," said the actor.

Timberlake also added that he was eager to see how the film played out and compared it to a good, suspenseful book.

"I liked the idea of playing a character that has to constantly react to the unpredictability of what's thrown in his direction," said Timberlake.