Millionaire Banker Blasts Fiancée With Cheating Allegations During Engagement Party Speech

In the viral video Massimo Segre grabbed the mic in front of 150 high-society guests claiming it hurt to be made a "cuckold" by his bride-to-be Cristina Seymandi

A wealthy banker has gone viral for a speech he made at his engagement party in northern Italy.

When 64-year-old Massimo Segre grabbed the mic at the lavish soirée in Turin earlier this month his 150 high-society guests were likely expecting a doting and besotted speech dedicated to fiancée Cristina Seymandi, 47.

What they got instead was a rant filled with allegations of cheating -- both sexual and emotional -- and Segre stating he didn't like being seen as a "cuckold."

"I want to give Cristina the freedom to love. Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me," he began, translation per NYP. "Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and sexually."

"I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance," Segre said, adding another cheating allegation to the mix. "Don’t think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you."

"Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn't leave her alone to narrate the reason why I'm ending [our] life together tonight," he went on to assert. "It's a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed, I am heartbroken."

Seymandi stood awkwardly right beside Segre as he delivered his scathing list of accusations in front of their friends and family.

Since the verbal attack, Seymandi has reportedly engaged attorneys to potentially sue her former fiancé for "reputational damage" and "very serious attacks on social media," per the Daily Mail.

She has also given media interviews where she described the humiliating experience as "psychological violence" and claimed it was "meticulously planned revenge."

While in another interview she speculated her former partner may have been "manipulated."

However, that was not the end of the bad blood.

Segre went on to accuse his former fiancée of withdrawing $760,000 from one of his bank accounts following the botched engagement party, per the Post.

But Seymandi has categorically denied the allegation, saying the money was "consensually transferred" when they were still a couple, engaged and in love.

Seymandi is a successful businesswoman and was even involved in politics at one point in her career. The former couple are said to have joint business ventures.