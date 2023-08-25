'Foul Play' Suspected In Death of 22-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Found Near 'Vehicle Fully Engulfed In Flames'

Instagram

Beauty Couch, a dancer from Georgia, was popular on social media thanks to her roller skating videos.

Police in Georgia are on the hunt for any information regarding the death of a 22-year-old social media influencer whose body was discovered earlier this week.

The body of Beauty Couch, an Austell, Georgia dancer who amassed a following online thanks to her roller skating videos, was found on Wednesday after authorities responded to a brush fire. Once on scene, they found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

After looking up the registration on the burned vehicle and going to the address on file for owner, Austell Police officers were told the owner's adopted daughter, Beauty, "most commonly drove the vehicle" -- but she hadn't been seen since the previous morning. Upon returning to the site of the fire, police searched the area again and found Couch's body in the wood line.

"Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected," the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement to Facebook on Thursday evening. No other details about her death were immediately made available.

According to Alex Hayes of Austell PD, "if the car wasn't set on fire, it could've been years before it was found." He told WSB-TV that they may not have found her body if they didn't return to the area to search for more clues.

"She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody," Couch's biological mother also said to the same outlet. "She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty."

"They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart," she added. "I want them to pay for what they did to my baby."

Couch, who also goes by Beauty Katera online, had more than 151,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shared videos of her roller-skating skills. She recently began teaching skating classes earlier this summer.

The comments on Couch's most recent post from six days ago have been flooded with condolences since news of her death.

"Such a beautiful soul gone too soon. I want justice for her, sad that people can hate so much!" read one comment. Many brought up her love of skating, with other comments like, "Roll in peace" and "go give heaven the best show they never seen."