College Student Who Stabbed Date During Sex 'Hallucinated' She Was Salma Hayek During Attack

Nika Nikoubin initially said she attacked her date out of "spite and revenge" following a 2020 U.S. drone strike which killed an Iranian military leader.

The young woman who stabbed a blind date she met on an app in the neck during sex now says she believed she was a vampire at the time of the attack. And not just any vampire, but Salma Hayek's Santanico Pandemonium from the 1996 flick From Dusk Till Dawn.

Nika Nikoubin was originally arrested in March 2022 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and battery, after she met Daniel Trevino on Plenty of Fish and met up with him in a Las Vegas hotel. Officials previously said the two then began to have sex, before Nikoubin blindfolded her lover and stabbed him in the neck.

At the time of her arrest, she was seen on bodycam video telling police she attacked Trevino out of "spite and revenge" following a 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani -- saying, "I think it's fair that American blood be spilled."

Back in May 2023, Nikoubin agreed to a plea deal that kept her out of prison.

As part of the terms of the agreement, Nikoubin pleaded guilty to a false imprisonment with a deadly weapon charge and was given three years probation. In court, Trevino told the judge, "I've chosen to forgive but whatever the law decides to do, that's up to the law."

Speaking with the New York Post this week, Nikoubin admitted she was "in a very manic state of mind" at the time of the attack. She also said she had just spent time in a mental health facility days before the incident and "threw away all my medication" after moving to Las Vegas.

"I was hallucinating. I had so many delusions. I was on alcohol. I wasn't doing what my parents taught me to do. Couple all that together, I had a manic episode," she said. "Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These all prior to my arrest."

She said that at the time of the attack, she thought she was someone else: Hayek.

"I essentially looked in the mirror and I thought, 'This actress is hot,' thinking I'm Salma Hayek from the 'Dusk Till Dawn' movie, and I was hallucinating there was a snake around my shoulders," she told the Post.

As for why she mentioned Soleimani while speaking with police, she said she thought she "was a character" going through a "custody scene" at the time. "When I was being interviewed I thought I was a TV character. I thought I was Carrie from ‘Homeland' and I was imagining a camera behind me recording all these scenes,'" she said, referring to Claire Danes' character from the Showtime series.

"I don’t believe in the things that I said that night. It is not within my political views, it is not within my family’s political views," she told the outlet.

Nikoubin also shared more of her story in the self-published book, "Who Is Nika Nikoubin? A Bloody Las Vegas Hotel Story," which she teased in a new video shared to YouTube this week.