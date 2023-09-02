Stars Pay Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Singer Dead at 76

Getty

Elton John remembered the musician as a "unique and treasured entertainer," while Kenny Chesney thanked Buffett for their "friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever."

Celebrities are paying tribute to "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

On late Friday night, a statement announcing the news of Buffett's death was posted to his website and social media accounts.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully in the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Following the news, heartfelt tributes started pouring in for Buffett, with many stars taking to social media to mourn the death of the musician.

Elton John shared a post on his Instagram Story, writing, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Kenny Chesney honored Buffett on social media, sharing a touching tribute on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The country singer posted a video of himself singing Buffett's song, "A Pirate Looks at Forty," on a Florida beach as well as a clip of them performing together.

"So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor," Chesney captioned his post.

Chesney and Buffett teamed up a few years ago, with the two musicians performing a remake of Buffett's track, "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season," for Chesney's 2018 album, Songs for the Saints.

Meanwhile, Beach Boys cofounder, Brian Wilson, posted a throwback shot of Buffett on X, writing, "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett." His post was a reference to his song, "Love and Mercy."

Bravo EP Andy Cohen also shared a throwback shot of Buffett to X. Alongside the photo, Cohen wrote, "The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was."

Even the President of the United States, Joe Biden, reacted to Buffett's passing, writing a lengthy post on social media.

"A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together."

He added, "Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores."

See more tributes in the posts, below.

So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor 🦜🌴🌊 pic.twitter.com/Pc3rvtNLlD — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 2, 2023 @kennychesney

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was. ❤️☀️🌊🦜🍔 pic.twitter.com/F1HC8G2bUE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2023 @Andy

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023 @Miles_Teller

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T pic.twitter.com/HpyDWYWPfE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 2, 2023 @tobykeith

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.



We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023 @POTUS

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023 @BillClinton

So Saddened To Hear About The Loss Of My Great Friend Jimmy Buffett! 30 Years Of Friendship! He Was An Amazing Entertainer Who Made The World A Better Place! Thank You Jimmy! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bDr8fZhlh0 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2023 @RicFlairNatrBoy

Though he left the hard partying to his youth, Jimmy Buffett was able to call upon the joyful feeling of an endless summer that inspires the young, and the young at heart. But he also captured the complexities of life, love, and growing older. In a cynical world where the… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 2, 2023 @DanRather

We celebrate the life & career of 'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter-entrepreneur @jimmybuffett. “I was the life of the party,” he once said, noting his legacy is “helping people forget their troubles for a couple of hours.” #sagaftramember since 1970https://t.co/cKcwDiaie0 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 2, 2023 @sagaftra

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy Buffett's family, friends and fans



He was an iconic performer, a true Saints fan, a dear friend of New Orleans, and the life of the party



Jimmy will be dearly missed but celebrated forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMH6xasse — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023 @Saints

Sources told TMZ that Buffett's death came following a battle with skin cancer. According to the outlet, the "Come Monday" singer was diagnosed with skin cancer 4 years ago, which developed into lymphoma.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," one of Buffett's friends told the outlet.