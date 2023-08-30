Paris Jackson: Trolls Say 'Kill Myself' If I Don't Post Birthday Tributes to Dad Michael Jackson

Getty

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, paid honor to her late father on what would have been his 65th birthday, while opening up about the cruelty she endures each year from online trolls over it.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old honored her father on what would have been his 65th birthday, while also opening up about the years of abuse she has to endure each year as August 29 approaches.

"If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them," she said in her new video.

"There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f--king minds," she continued. "They tell me to kill myself. And they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

Paris also noted that despite these trolls wanting to ensure she pauses to celebrate her father's birthday each year, that's not at all what he wanted when she knew him.

"When he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that," she shared. "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party."

Nevertheless, Paris is clearly proud to honor her father's importance in her life, and his incredible legacy and impact on the music industry. After her message to celebrate him, she shared footage of herself on stage from that same day.

Paris had opened for Incubus at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, Colorado, and she made sure everyone there knew what day it was, telling the crowd that her father would have turned 65 years old that day.

"He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone, so I owe everything to him," she said.

Asking for kindness in her Instagram post, Paris urged fans in her caption, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."

In her video, she offered up other ways to honor MJ's legacy, considering he wasn't all about celebrating his birthday. Instead, she suggested they could find ways to get involved with combating climate change, environmental work, or animal rights activism.