Top 10 Highest Grossing Pixar Films

Everett

From "Up" to “The Incredibles,” Pixar flicks have brought in billions!

Over the past two decades, Pixar movies have been a serious contender at the box office.

Each time a new flick hits theaters, it easily brings in millions in revenue -- and quickly becomes a beloved favorite for viewers, young and old alike. Out of Pixar's 27 films, many of them have broken records, including The Incredibles 2, which has become the biggest animated film debut of all time. A handful of Pixar flicks have even grossed over $500 million and two of them have made over a billion!

Here are the Pixar films that brought in the most money at the box office…

10. The Incredibles - $631 million

In the first installment of The Incredibles, viewers got to meet a family of superheroes who live in a world where heroes are no longer accepted -- but that all changes when Mr. Incredible is called back to the line of duty. The 2004 release was a hit with viewers, bringing in $70 million during its opening weekend in the US. By the end of its 60 weeks in theaters, it had brought in $631 million around the world.

9. Up - $735 million

Up has become a beloved Pixar classic since its release in 2009. Following Carl, young wilderness explorer Russell and a talking dog named Dug, the trio set out on a journey high above the clouds. In its opening weekend, the film brought in $68 million at the domestic box office and then went on to earn over $735 million around the globe.

8. Monsters University - $743 million

Monster's Inc sequel Monsters University did even better than its predecessor when it hit theaters in 2013. Over the course of 28 weeks in theaters, the film, which chronicled Mike and Sully's college years together, made an impressive $743 million in theaters worldwide.

7. Coco - $807 million

In 2017, Pixar released Coco, an animated flick inspired by the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead. The film shared the journey of a young boy named Miguel, who dreamed of becoming a musician despite it being forbidden by his family. In its opening weekend, Coco brought in a solid $50 million and then went on to make $807 million around the world.

6. Inside Out - $857 million

When Inside Out hit theaters in 2015, it quickly became a Pixar fan favorite. The flick follows Riley and her emotions -- Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness -- as she adjusts to a new life in San Francisco. In its opening weekend, the film brought in $90 million domestically and after 29 weeks in theaters, it had earned over $857 million worldwide.

5. Finding Nemo - $871 million

The 2003 Pixar classic Finding Nemo became a worldwide sensation when it hit theaters. Following a father’s journey to find his son Nemo after he got swept up in the Great Barrier Reef, the movie spent 31 weeks in theaters. Over the course of its run, it brought in over $871 million in thousands of theaters around the world.

4. Finding Dory - $1.02 billion

In 2016, Finding Nemo fans got to follow Dory in Finding Dory, which chronicled the fan favorite character’s search for her long-lost family. Over the course of 29 weeks in theaters, the flick brought in just over $1 billion worldwide, with almost $500 million of that coming from the domestic box office.

3. Toy Story 3 - $1.06 billion

In 2009, Pixar released the third film in the Toy Story franchise, seeing the gang's beloved owner Andy head off to college. During its opening weekend in the US, the film earned over $110 million and went on to make over $1 billion in theaters across the globe.

2. Toy Story 4 - $1.07 billion

Pixar's highly anticipated Toy Story 4 hit theaters in June 2019 to massive success. In its opening weekend, the final film in the franchise took in $120 million in US theaters alone. Then, over the course of its 28 week run in theaters around the world, it brought in $1.07 billion.

1. Incredibles 2 - $1.24 billion