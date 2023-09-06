See Kim Kardashian Play Pushy Publicist in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Trailer

FX

The official trailer for Season 12 of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, subtitled "Delicate," dropped Wednesday, giving fans the first real look at Kardashian's role. While previous promos have been more artistic in nature, this one is packed with actual footage from the season.

In the two-minute clip, Kardashian appears to play a pushy publicist to Emma Roberts, an up-and-coming actress both desperate for fame and to have a baby.

It looks like Roberts' rise to the top is just as imminent as the birth of her child, but not without the sinister hand of both Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, who plays a suspicious nurse looking after a pregnant Roberts.

"Do you want an Oscar?" Kardashian asks Roberts. "Do you want it as much as a baby?"

"Yes," Roberts pleads.

"Delicate" also stars Matt Czuchry, MJ Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Odessa A'zion. Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also appear.

The season is based on Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. Described as "a gripping thriller about an actress (Roberts) who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens," the book has been called the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby.