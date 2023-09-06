Video: Barking Police Officer Tricks Suspected Car Thieves By Pretending to be K-9 Unit

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

"Don't make us release our K-9!" shouted the officer, before he began barking like a dog.

A Washington deputy won an "A+ for creativity" from the local sheriff's office after using a very unique method to trick suspected car thieves into turning themselves in.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department shared video to their Facebook page showing how four juveniles were apprehended after allegedly stealing a vehicle in University Place last month. As authorities responded to the scene, the suspected thieves fled -- prompting a nearby sergeant to pull over to set up stop sticks before the car reached his location.

While a "perfect" spike deployment popped all four tires, the four suspects were still able to drive away. However, the vehicle was later found unoccupied, with deputies starting a search of the area for the four teens.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"One deputy could see two of the suspects down in a creek bed. He chose a very interesting way to get them to comply," Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. explained while narrating the bodycam video.

In the footage, one of the deputies could be heard telling another officer, "They're down there, there's two down in the ravine." The man then shouts, "Don't make us release our K-9!" before he starts barking like a dog. The other deputy can be heard briefly chuckling, before the other one continues to bark and shouts, "Better stop!"

Shortly after, the four suspects turned themselves in.

"The best part about this whole thing is the kids actually believed there was a dog and, in the end, they told the deputies, 'Man, soon as I heard that dog, I gave up,'" claimed Moss, who gave the deputy "an A+ for creativity in figuring out a way to get these kids to comply."