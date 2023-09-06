RHOSLC Newbie Monica Garcia Helped Put Jen Shah Behind Bars

Getty / Bravo

"Jen had fired her assistant and I stepped in to help her. One night Jen asked me, 'Do you wanna be rich? Do you wanna make $600,000 a year? All you have to do is put this, this, and this in your name,'" Garcia alleged.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back and Jen Shah is still very much the topic of conversation.

Although she's behind bars for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly victims, the women are still reeling from her trial and conviction... and the news that one of this season's new cast members helped get her there.

Monica Garcia, who was introduced in Tuesday's season 4 premiere, was revealed to be a federal government witness who aided in Shah's conviction.

"Honestly, if she were in the witness protection program, or a police lineup, I would not be able to pick her out," Lisa Barlow joked about Garcia entering the group.

Garcia detailed her connection to Shah in the premiere, and claimed that the reality star had even tried to rope her into her telemarketing ring.

She continued, "I remember being so weirded out, like, 'Wait, what?' It was very bizarre, and I have a friend in the Secret Service, and I called him. And he said, 'Get the f--k away from Jen Shah, she's going to prison.' And she was arrested two months later. And that is how I became a witness with the federal government in her trial."

Earlier this year, Shah was given 78 months -- or about 6.5 years -- for her role in the nationwide scheme. Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of the telemarketing scam for almost a decade. In addition to the elderly, many of their victims were working class.

As part of her sentencing, she was ordered to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution.