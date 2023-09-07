Family YouTuber Ruby Franke Formally Charged with Six Counts of Felony Child Abuse

Instagram

Ruby Franke, YouTuber mother of six behind former 8 Passengers channel, and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were charged with six counts of felony child abuse each, with each count carrying a sentence up to 15 years in prison.

Ahead of their court appearance on Friday, YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt have each been formally charged with six counts of felony aggravated child abuse.

The Washington Country Attorney's Office in Utah revealed the formal charges filed on Wednesday. The pair are accused of "a combination of multiple physical injuries or torture; starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life; and causing severe emotional harm" to two children, per CBS News.

If found guilty, each of the six counts could lead to a prison sentence ranging from one to 15 years, as well as a fine up to $10,000, according to a statement received by NBC News. Both women are expected in court on Friday for their hearings.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested at Hildebrandt's home last week after one of Franke's six children allegedly climbed out of a window and fled to a neighbor's home asking for help. The 12-year-old boy appeared "emaciated and malnourished" and had "open wounds and duct tape around the extremities," according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

"The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," said the release. After police received information that others "in similar condition" may be inside the home, they searched the residence and said they found "another juvenile in a similar physical condition of malnourishment," Franke's 10-year-old daughter, per NBC News.

That child was also taken to hospital for treatment. A subsequent search warrant was issued leading to Franke's four minor children being placed with the Department of Child and Family Services.

On Wednesday, Franke's estranged husband Kevin denied any involvement in the alleged abuse. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Kevin Franke's attorney Randy S. Kester said the two were separated and living in different homes for 13 months.

Saying his client was "distraught" over how the allegations against Ruby have impacted his family, Kester said Kevin was "a good person, he's very gentle, he's a very gentle guy and no one's ever made any allegations he's ever physically abused those kids or anyone else."

Ruby and Kevin Franke share six children between them -- Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve -- and, according to his lawyer, their kids were living with their mother and he had no idea any alleged abuse was happening before her arrest.

The Franke family all appeared in videos on the 8 Passengers channel, which launched back in 2015 and amassed a following of over 2 million fans before it was shuttered earlier this year. According to Insider, the Frankes' parenting style was criticized by some viewers who felt it was abusive, while some of Ruby's comments were deemed offensive.

After the 8 Passengers channel was deleted, she and Jodi Hildebrandt launched their ConneXions podcast -- a counseling business Hildebrandt says helps people improve their lives -- which also sparked criticism for some of the advice it offered.

Following the arrests, neighbors of Franke say they called child protective services on her last year -- while opening up about some of the allegedly abusive behavior they witnessed.

Speaking with NBC News, one neighbor said she called Utah Division of Child and Family Services in September 2022, sharing the voicemail she allegedly received from CPS with the outlet, stating they were "talking with someone who has some concerns about someone in your area," before she witnessed authorities making a wellness check on the home -- however, nobody answered the door at the time.

The neighbors said "papers were put up in the windows of the home" after the visit; Health and Human Services Department didn't respond to NBC. "Everyone is just breathing a collective sigh of relief, because we thought they were going to come out of that house with body bags," one of the sources said after Franke's arrest.

Franke's oldest daughter Shari Franke took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night to react to her mom's arrest.

"Finally," she wrote over a photo which appeared to show police outside the family home. Shari, who Insider claims has been "cut off" from her mother for some time, also shared a second post reading, "Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

She added that her siblings were "safe," but noted "there's a long road ahead" for them.

Following Ruby's arrest, her three sisters -- who are influencers themselves and have more than two million YouTube subscribers between them -- released a joint statement saying the arrest "needed to happen."

"For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children," they wrote. "Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe."