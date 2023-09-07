Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Battles Omarosa In Explosive 'House of Villains' Trailer

E!

"Let the games motherf---ing begin," Pollard screams in the trailer, before calling Omarosa a stream of expletives.

Reality TV's biggest bad guys have are facing off for a big cash prize.

In a new supersized trailer for E!'s House of Villains, viewers are re-introduced to some of reality TV's most criticized characters, including 90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay and Bobby Lytes.

Bachelor Nation's Corinne Olympios, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Tanisha Thomas round out the cast as they attempt to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

The two minute teaser is already explosive, with viewers getting a look at some of the in-fighting amongst contestants and the battle-royale challenges that twill test their physical, mental and emotional strength.

"I feel like my demons are just coming back," Taylor admits.

A few surprise guests will join the group as well, upping the ante for the already stacked cast, including Carole Baskin, Abby Lee Miller, Spencer Pratt, Chef Ben Robinson and Danielle Staub.

But the real kicker is Pollard's takedown of Omarosa ... with expletives we don't even think we can get away with typing here. Watch the trailer above to see the fireworks!

Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on E!.