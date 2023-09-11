Tim Burton Reveals Beetlejuice Sequel Has Less Than 2 Days of Filming Left Amid Hollywood Strike

Everett

Burton also shared that making the film was "kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Tim Burton just revealed that Beetlejuice 2 only had less than two days left of filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike began and shut productions down.

In an interview with The Independent, Burton said he "feel[s] grateful we got what we got."

"Literally, it was a day and a half," said Burton. "We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done."

The film, a sequel to Burton's classic Beetlejuice, is set to have Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprise their roles, while Beetlejuice newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux round out the cast.

"On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it," said Burton of making the film. "I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Keaton, who plays the titular role, also spoke highly of making the film.

"Beetlejuice is the most f---in' fun you can have working," shared the actor in an interview with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie."

"It has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time," continued Keaton. "Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F---in' great."

"It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6th, 2024.