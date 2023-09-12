Escaped Killer Shot at By Homeowner, Steals Rifle and Flees

YouTube / CNN

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the loose for 13 days after making a daring escape from a Pennsylvania prison ... and now he's armed

The convicted murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison and has been on the run for two weeks is now "armed and extremely dangerous," according to police.

Danelo Cavalcante, who has been terrorizing Chester County ever since his daring escape, is said to have been shot at by a homeowner in South Coventry Township on Monday night -- roughly 20 miles from the prison he busted out of 13 days ago.

While being fired upon by the local resident, Cavalcante is said to have managed to not only escape, apparently uninjured, but also steal a rifle from the home's garage, said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

With the killer still at large as the second week of the manhunt having all but passed, law enforcement say the urgency is at an all-time high to catch Cavalcante as he is now in the possession of a gun.

Authorities have urged residents in the surrounding areas to not approach the convicted killer is they see him and instead immediately contact 911.

State police say the rifle Cavalcante swiped is a a .22 and they have once again instructed locals to "lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors."

The local school district in southeastern Pennsylvania canceled all classes in response.

The superintendent of the Owen J. Roberts School District in Pottstown said, per Fox News, "As a result of increased police activity in our community related to the pursuit of an escaped inmate from Chester County Prison, and after consultation with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district today."

The killer was convicted earlier this summer of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. According to prosecutors, the 33-year-old stabbed Deborah Brandao 38 times after she learned he was wanted for another murder in Brazil; he allegedly killed her in front of her two young children.