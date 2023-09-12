Ethan Hawke Took Greyhound Bus to Toronto Movie Premiere

Getty

Ethan Hawke took an unconventional mode of transportation to get to his movie premiere: a Greyhound bus!

While on the red carpet for Wildcat at the Toronto International Film Festival, Ethan's daughter Maya Hawke revealed to People that he had to get to the festival on a Greyhound bus.

"He did! Everyone’s talking about it!," she responded when asked if it was true. "He had to take the bus here 'cause all flights got canceled."

"Three flights got canceled, then I was like, 'I'm not gonna miss this because of some airport,'" added Ethan.

"So, I went to port authority and hopped on the bus," he continued, also noting that he was with his wife and producing partner for the trip.

However, Hawke didn't turn any heads on his journey.

"Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus," said the actor, who said "nobody's comfortable," and "nobody cares at all."

"I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it," said Hawke of his journey.

The father-daughter pair also opened up about working on the film together.

"The making of the film was unspeakably special and one of the greatest experiences of my life," said Maya.

She also added that it was the "ultimate privilege" to be able to be at the premiere amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"To get to be at this festival and to have approval from our union during a strike, to be here and celebrate film and independent film and to get to see this movie in an audience, which is so rare now, is just the ultimate privilege," said Maya, 25.