Maya Hawke Recalls Lying to Famous Parents About Getting Therapy -- and What She Did Instead

Maya Hawke is recalling the time she lied to her parents when she was young.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress -- who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke -- revealed the "worst trouble" she got into when she was a teenager.

"I lied ... said I was going to therapy," Maya shared while playing a round of "High School Me" with her Asteroid City co-star Bryan Cranston. "And I really went to lose my virginity."

After everyone burst into laughter, the Stranger Things star admitted, "I can't believe I just said that, but that is true."

"My father was very, very upset," she said of her famous dad, before WWHL host Andy Cohen pressed more more details.

"Your dad only knew that you hadn't gone to therapy. He didn't know that you had gone to lose your virginity," he said to Maya, who replied, "No. [But] he gave me a really hard time. He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?'"

"And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I'm not allowed to tell lies?'" she added.

Cohen and Cranston were both impressed with her response. The latter joked, "put that on a bumper snicker right now," while the former noted that he thinks Hawke would have "actually respected" Maya's creative lie.

"He did," Maya said, "He was like, 'F---, this kid.'"

In addition to her famous dad, the Do Revenge star also spoke about her other A-list parent, her mother, Uma Thurman, during her appearance on the late-night show, specifically regarding one of her most iconic roles: Kill Bill.

Maya was asked by a pair of female callers about the possibility of Quentin Tarantino ever making a Kill Bill Vol.3. The first two installments, of course, famously starred Thurman.

"What do you think it will take for Quentin Tarantino to move forward with a Kill Bill Vol. 3 starring you and your mom Uma Thurman?" the callers asked, to which Cohen said that Tarantino has expressed it would be "exciting" to have both Maya and her mom in a film together.

"I think he really loves talking about the idea of making a Vol. 3," Maya explained. "So really, actually what I think it would take would be everyone not talking about it for long enough that he gets annoyed that no one's asking him for it anymore, and then he'll be like, 'Now I'm gonna show them that they want it.'"

Cranston suggested that Maya use "reverse psychology" on Cranston.

"I don't think he can do it!" Maya joked. "I don't think he has it in him."