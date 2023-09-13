RHOSLC Star Monica Garcia Reveals the Shocking Reason She Was Excommunicated From Mormon Church

Getty / Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer became choked up as she recalled being excommunicated from the Church, calling it "genuinely and truly one of the worst experiences of my life."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia is opening up about why she was excommunicated from the Mormon Church.

While shopping with costar Heather Gay on Tuesday's new episode of the Bravo series, the RHOSLC newcomer recalled being excommunicated from the Church, revealing she was kicked out after she admitted to having an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law.

"My mom converted to the Church, so I was pretty much raised in the church," Monica, 38, explained to Heather, 49, who has publicly denounced the Mormon Church.

"I was married in the temple, and then I was excommunicated," she continued, before Heather asked the reason why she was excommunicated.

"For f--king my brother-in-law for 18 months," Monica revealed, jokingly adding, "Yeah, you thought you were a bad Mormon!"

Heather asked if Monica had an affair with her husband's brother, to which Monica clarified that she had an affair with her husband's sister's husband.

Meanwhile, the conversation turned more serious after Heather asked how she "got caught."

Monica admitted, "I came out with it. I felt guilty. I went and saw my bishop."

While she was excommunicated, she said her brother-in-law wasn't, to which Heather replied, "Yeah, they never excommunicate the men."

Monica then became emotional, voice breaking as she reflected on the experience.

"Girl, [it was] genuinely and truly, probably, like, I don't know, one of the worst experiences of my life," she said, getting choked up, "because I really did feel so bad, and I thought coming out with it ... and really, I just was shunned from everything and everyone and literally unwelcome everywhere."

"I genuinely felt like I was tagged," she added. "And just to see him not go through that ..."

"And get the complete different treatment," Heather said, finishing Monica's thought. "I feel that for sure."

Monica got candid about opening up to Heather about her past in a confessional, telling the cameras, "I don't know that much about Heather, but I feel like she and I have the most similar backgrounds. I just find, for me and everything I've been through, it's best to just lay it all out there on the table, because everything always comes out. And the true power in owning your past and your present is no one can weaponize it against you ever."