My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Says She Breastfed Her Brother at Her Mother's Request

Getty

"My mother's like 'Oh, you're already nursing your daughter, take this one too,' and so I ended up nursing my brother and my daughter," Haart revealed. "Now that's a mindf--k."

My Unorthodox Life star, Julia Haart, just made a shocking revelation about her brother.

On Tuesday's episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Haart shared that her mother asked to her to breastfeed her younger brother -- who is 23 years her junior -- just months after welcoming her own daughter.

"You wanna hear a real mindf--k? I nursed my brother," Haart said. "My mother's like 'Oh, you're already nursing your daughter, take this one too,' so I ended up nursing my brother and my daughter. Now that's a mindf--k."

At the time, the fashion designer, 52, shared that she had just given birth to her daughter, Batsheva, now 30, and her mom, had given birth to Shlomo, now 29.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the practice, Haart, who was part of the Haredi community -- a subsect of Orthodox Judaism -- said that wasn't out of the norm in "her world."

"Go back a couple hundred years, everyone had a wet nurse. You didn't nurse your own baby," Haart explained.

In fact, wet nurses -- a woman hired to breastfeed another woman's child, a practice that died in the 20th century -- continue to be used in communities like the Haredi's, who are opposed to modern values and practices.

When asked if the ancient tradition is still in place today, Haart said it most definitely is, comparing the world she lived in to the 1800s.

Haart, who has since left the community, said that people would need to travel to another time to "understand the world I used to live in."

The reality TV star left the Haredi sect of Orthodox Judaism back in 2013 at the age of 42, and became the subject of the Netflix reality series that documents her journey raising a modern, secular family.

As for what led her to leave the faith, Haart said that while she always questioned their practices, it wasn't until her daughter, Miriam, began having questions of her own.

"They had convinced me that that something was wrong with me for questioning, but when she started questioning it, that's when I realized, 'It's not me, it's the system, and the system is not OK," Haart said.